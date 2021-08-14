Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 257,860 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JEF opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $36.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

