Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Atlas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Atlas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.23 on Friday. Atlas has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 1,122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.