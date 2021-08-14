Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kosmos Energy in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $890.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,331,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 873,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

