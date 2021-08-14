Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANAB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

ANAB stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.60 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.