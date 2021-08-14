Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

AMTI stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.11. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.21.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795 in the last three months. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

