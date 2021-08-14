Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Announces Earnings Results

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, reports. Jeffersonville Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFBC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.10. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for The First National Bank of Jeffersonville. It offers commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. Its products include deposit, savings, loans, credit cards, mortgages. and other. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

