JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.10.

FROG stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

