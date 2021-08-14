JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.