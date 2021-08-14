John C. Ward Sells 269,963 Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) Stock

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) insider John C. Ward sold 269,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £377,948.20 ($493,791.74).

Synairgen stock opened at GBX 146.70 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.51. Synairgen plc has a 1-year low of GBX 74.80 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 25.86 and a current ratio of 25.88. The stock has a market cap of £293.27 million and a PE ratio of -15.44.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price target on shares of Synairgen in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

