John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.27

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and traded as high as $43.45. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 42,755 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.