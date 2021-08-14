John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.27

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and traded as high as $43.45. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 42,755 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.