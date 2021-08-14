Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lessened by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $132,333,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,142. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

