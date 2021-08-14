Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

