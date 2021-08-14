Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 1,134.6% in July

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, an increase of 1,134.6% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,712,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JSDA stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Jones Soda has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

