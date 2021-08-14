Joseph Israel Sells 22,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.56 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $937.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.88.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.