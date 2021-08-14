Joshua Harris Sells 54,778 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,282,845.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

