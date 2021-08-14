Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNCE. TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

