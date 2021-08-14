JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 704.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

