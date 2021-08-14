JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €52.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.24 ($56.75).

FRA FRE opened at €46.34 ($54.51) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of €44.82.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

