JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $75.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Nutrien stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

