JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 269

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 292.25 ($3.82).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 274 ($3.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Also, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

