Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading Down 3.3%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) dropped 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €43.92 ($51.67) and last traded at €44.52 ($52.38). Approximately 103,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.02 ($54.14).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

