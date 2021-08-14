Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 80,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,725. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMDA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

