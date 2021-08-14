KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 722,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,533. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

