KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.