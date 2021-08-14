Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

