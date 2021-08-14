Karura Reaches Market Cap of $78.70 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Karura has a market cap of $78.70 million and $10.75 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karura has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Karura coin can currently be bought for $9.12 or 0.00019170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00140566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00155618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.99 or 0.99964599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00859013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.