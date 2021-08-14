Katrina O’connell Sells 65,271 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 215.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,430,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in The Gap by 15.8% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,624,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,326,000 after purchasing an additional 358,552 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

