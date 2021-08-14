KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 30,070 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 489.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.46. 577,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,259. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

