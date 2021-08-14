KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.89.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $246.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

