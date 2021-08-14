KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

