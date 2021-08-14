KCS Wealth Advisory Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $59.80. 321,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.03 and a 52-week high of $59.91.

