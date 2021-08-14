Keeler Thomas Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.45. The company had a trading volume of 969,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,093. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $324.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

