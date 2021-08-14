Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $394,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 86.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

