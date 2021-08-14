Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.36.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

