Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $24.91. Kelly Services shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $879.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.