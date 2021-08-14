KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lufax in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

LU opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lufax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

