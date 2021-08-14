Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $66,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 294,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

