KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.