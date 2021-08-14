Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $163.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,123. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.