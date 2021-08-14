Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $179.40. The stock had a trading volume of 618,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.13. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

