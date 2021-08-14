Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $45.26. 159,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,372. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27.

