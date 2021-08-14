Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 812 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $209,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 362,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 68,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

