Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 90 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:RWJ traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,717. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $126.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94.

