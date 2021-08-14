Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.67 ($121.96).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €98.74 ($116.16) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €99.23. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

