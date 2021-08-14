Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives $133.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,832. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after purchasing an additional 685,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $56,042,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 423,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOD traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $88.90. 243,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

