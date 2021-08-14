Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on KTB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NYSE KTB opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

