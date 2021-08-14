Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NYSE:KTB opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

