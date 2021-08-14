Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Announces Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KRON traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,093. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. Kronos Bio has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

KRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.