Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells $14,770,113.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KYMR stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.49. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

KYMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,408,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

