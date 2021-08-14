Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Up 225.0% in July

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBRMF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23. Labrador Iron Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRMF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

