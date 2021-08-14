Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

LAMR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.32. 129,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,430. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

